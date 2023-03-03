BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

RBI imposes monetary penalty of Rs 3.06cr on Amazon Pay (India)

NewsWire
0
0

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said that it has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 3.06 crore on Amazon Pay (India) Private Limited for non-compliance with certain provisions.

In a statement on Friday, the RBI said: “The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed monetary penalty of Rs 3,06,66,000 on Amazon Pay (India) Private Limited for non-compliance with certain provisions of the Master Directions on Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs) and the Master Direction – Know Your Customer (KYC) Direction, 2016 dated February 25, 2016.”

The penalty was imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under Section 30 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entity with its customers.

It was observed that the entity was non-compliant with the directions issued by RBI on KYC requirements.

Accordingly, a notice was issued to the entity advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions, said the statement.

After considering the entity’s response, RBI concluded that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, it added.

20230303-182603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Wipro’s consolidated Q2FY22 YoY net profit up 18.9%

    100 PM Gati Shakti Cargo terminals to be developed in 3...

    Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant leads India to usher in golden age for...

    Insurers selling other financial products is ultra vires the 2 laws,...