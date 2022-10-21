BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

RBI issues draft on IT governance for regulated entities

NewsWire
0
0

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a draft master direction on information technology (IT) governance for all regulated entities, which will make it mandatory for them to install a robust IT governance framework and help meet their objectives.

“The key focus areas of IT governance shall include strategic alignment, value delivery, risk management, resource management, performance management and business continuity and disaster recovery management,” the RBI said.

The framework will give clarity on the responsibilities of the board of directors and senior management of the entity.

It will also have to include adequate oversight mechanisms to ensure accountability and mitigation of business risks.

As per the guidelines, the regulated entities would have to set up a board level IT strategy committee, which will have a minimum of two directors as members and at least one of them must have substantial expertise in managing and guiding technology initiatives.

This panel will also ensure that the entity sets up an IT strategic planning process.

Also the CEO of the regulated entity will have to form an effective oversight on the plan and execute an IT strategy.

The regulated entities have to institute an IT steering committee, with an objective of assisting the board, IT strategy committee in IT strategic planning and oversight.

20221021-135204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Original Make in India champion Rahul Bajaj no more; funeral on...

    After Gurugram’s NBCC Green View, Amrapali home buyers cite quality issues...

    Intel-owned Mobileye, Udelv to build 35K autonomous vehicles

    More workers return to offices in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai & Pune: Report