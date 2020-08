Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday maintained the key lending rates, leaving them unchanged.

Accordingly, the Monetary Policy Committee of the central bank maintained the repo rate — or short-term lending rate for commercial banks, at 4 per cent.

The MPC voted to maintain accommodative stance, thus opening up possibilities for more future rate cuts.

