BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

RBI-MPC may go for 25bps policy rate hike in April: Acuite Ratings

NewsWire
0
0

Credit rating agency Acuite Ratings and Research said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will continue with monetary tightening and will hike the policy rate by 25 basis points (bps).

In a report, Acuite Ratings expects the RBI to persist with monetary tightening to guard against generalisation of core inflation pressures into a wage-price spiral.

“After a hike of 25 bps in Apr-23, MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) could opt for a pause for impact assessment. The stance may change to ‘neutral’ only after core inflation witnesses a sustained decline to below 5 per cent,” Acuite Ratings said.

According to the report, over the last three months, inflation has begun to descend from peak levels across most economies in the world. The upshot from this development has been a step down in monetary policy aggression by most central banks despite the persistence of monetary tightening.

The MPC on February 8, raised repo rate by 25 bps to 6.50 per cent. This takes the cumulative hike in repo rate to 250 bps since May-22.

Although the average inflation forecast for FY23 saw a downward revision to 6.5 per cent and for Q4FY23 to 5.6 per cent, the central bank highlighted that core inflation continues to remain sticky around 6 per cent levels, Acuite Ratings said.

“We continue to maintain our 10 year Government Securities yield call in the 7.10-7.50 per cent range for the near term.

20230222-153005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indices fall in opening trade; Sensex decline over 400 pts

    Global semiconductor revenue growth worsens, to drop 3.6% in 2023

    OMCs hold fuel price revision; Brent trades above $72/bbl

    80% of new smartphones will be 5G-enabled in India by 2023:...