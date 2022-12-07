The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is part of the G20 Finance Track, where Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors of constituent nations discuss global economic, fiscal, and other issues, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday.

Queried about India’s assumption of G20 Presidency on December 1 this year, Das said it is a great opportunity for the country to play a bigger role in the group.

“We are part of the Finance Track of G20. The government has set out the agenda for the Finance Track,” he added.

The G20 is a group of 19 countries and the European Union to address issues connected to the global economy and others.

