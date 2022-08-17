BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

RBI releases discussion paper on charges in payment systems

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released a discussion paper on “Charges in Payment Systems” for public feedback, the central bank said in a release.

Feedback may be provided in respect of questions raised therein, including other relevant suggestions, through e-mail on or before October 3, 2022.

“The focus of RBI’s initiatives in the payment systems has been to ease frictions which may arise from systemic, procedural or revenue related issues. While there are many intermediaries in the payments transaction chain, consumer complaints are generally about high and non-transparent charges.

“Charges for payment services should be reasonable and competitively determined for users while also providing optimal revenue stream for the intermediaries. To ensure this balance, it was considered useful to carry out a comprehensive review of the various charges levied in the payment systems by highlighting different dimensions and seeking stakeholder feedback,” the discussion paper said.

The discussion paper covers all aspects relating to charges in payment systems [such as Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) system, Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system and Unified Payments Interface (UPI)] and various payment instruments [such as debit cards, credit cards and Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs)], etc. The feedback received would be used to guide policies and intervention strategies, said RBI.

