RBI rubbishes reports of currency notes with faces of Tagore, Kalam

The central bank Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cleared the air by saying that it has no proposal to bring about changes to the existing currency and bank notes by replacing the face of Mahatma Gandhi with that of others.

“There are reports in certain sections of the media that the Reserve Bank of India is considering changes to the existing currency and banknotes by replacing the face of Mahatma Gandhi with that of others,” the central bank said in a statement on Monday.

The statement added that there is no such proposal in the central bank.

As per multiple reports, the RBI and the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India (SPMCIL), which comes under the Finance Ministry, sent two separate sets of samples of Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore and APJ Kalam-watermarked notes to IIT-Delhi’s Dilip Shahani.

After reports emerged in the media, the same has been shared extensively on various social media platforms over the past 24 hours or so.

But the RBI has now denied that there is any such proposal.

20220606-161939

