BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

RBI to auction green bonds worth Rs 8,000 cr today

NewsWire
0
0

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to auction its maiden sovereign green bonds (SGrBs) worth Rs 8,000 crore on Wednesday.

The Central government’s new SGrB 2028 and SGrB 2033 are going to be auctioned.

These are part of the Rs 16,000 crore sovereign green bond auction that the RBI will conduct in the current fiscal.

The second round of green bonds auction will be conducted on February 9.

The central bank is auctioning two green bonds with tenures of five and 10 years, worth Rs 4,000 crore each.

Green bonds are issued by any sovereign entity, inter-governmental groups and corporates to ensure that the proceeds of the bonds are used for environmentally sustainable projects.

The framework for the sovereign green bonds was issued by the government on November 9, 2022.

20230125-151207

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN targets Rs 23 lakh cr investments in manufacturing sector

    Aditya Birla threatens action against RCAP Administrator for not sharing critical...

    YouTuber tests Apple Watch Ultra durability with hammer

    Indigo, SpiceJet shares decline on soaring global crude oil prices