BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

RBI’s digital currency platform data may help enforce black money laws

NewsWire
0
0

The proposed Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) platform is expected to generate huge sets of data in real time which could also be useful for enforcing money laundering regulations, a concept note prepared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in her budget speech in February that the RBI would come up with a CBDC during the current fiscal.

“After factoring in the concerns related to anonymity, appropriate analytics of Big Data generated from CBDC can assist in evidence-based policy making. It may also become a rich data source for service providers for financial product insights,” the note said.

Further, the data would be highly useful for enforcing money laundering regulations. It may also generate intelligent leads that may assist in curbing non-compliance of existing rules and regulations, thus assisting in risk-based approach to curb money laundering by identifying potential risks and assisting in developing strategies to mitigate them, it said further.

The RBI note, therefore, underlined that it is important that while crystallising the design choices in the initial stages, the technical choices should not be frozen.

“As technology evolves, the policy related, and security related considerations shall also change. Therefore, it is necessary to have an open-ended flexible approach while zeroing in on the technical choices,” the note said.

“It is also necessary that while engaging any technology service provider, there should not be a vendor lock in and in case any proprietary systems are being used, there should be enabling clauses to allow complete ownership by the Central Bank,” the note said.

20221016-083006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Oil and gas companies most committed to radical reinvention amid Covid:...

    Modi meets American CEOs, extends invitation for larger investment in new...

    US stocks rise after Fed’s tapering announcement

    Natco Pharma, Thejo Engineering winners of Moneylife Foundation’s 1st Corporate Governance...