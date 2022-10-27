BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

RBI’s monetary policy committee to meet on Nov 3 over inflationary concerns

NewsWire
0
0

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday announced that its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will have an off-cycle meeting on November 3.

The MPC’s off-cycle meeting has been convened as the central bank has failed to curb inflation, which has remained beyond its tolerance limit of 2 to 6 per cent for the past nine months.

Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation rose to 7.41 percent in September. Retail inflation has remained beyond RBI’s tolerance limit for the last three quarters.

Inflationary concerns had earlier forced the RBI’s rate setting panel to hike repo rate during a meeting held in May this year, which was also an off-cycle meeting.

20221027-174006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Reliance Retail launches fashion & lifestyle department store format Reliance Centro

    Hospitality industry requests govt to ease special credit scheme rules

    I-T searches conducted in Jharkhand

    Nothing for middle class in this year’s budget: Ved Jain