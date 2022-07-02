New Delhi, July 2 (IANSlife) From high street brands, to Indian designers, and now food, Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) grows its footprint across segments making its debut into the retail food & beverages with international brand Pret A Manger.

The strategic alliance with the leading international chain of fresh food and organic coffee is rooted in the strong growth potential of both Pret as a brand and also of the food & beverage industry in India.

Pret A Manger, which translates to “ready to eat” in French, debuted in London in 1986. It was a store with the goal of producing freshly created, handcrafted food every day. After more than 35 years, the company now has 550 locations worldwide in 9 regions, including the UK, US, Europe, and Asia. These locations provide organic coffee, freshly cooked sandwiches, salads, and wraps.

“Our partnership with Pret is rooted in the strong growth potential of both Pret as a brand and also of the food & beverage industry in India. RBL closely follows the pulse of Indian consumers and there is an increased consciousness of what we eat – rapidly making Food the new Fashion. Indians, like their global counterparts, are seeking Fresh and Organic ingredient-led dining experiences which has been synonymous with Pret’s core offering. Coupled with the high recall the brand enjoys in the country, it’s undoubtedly a recipe for success,” said Darshan Mehta, MD, Reliance Brands Limited.

RBL, the largest luxury to premium retailer in India, has been fostering and expanding international brands there for more than 14 years. RBL’s first step into the food business will bring the beloved Pret eating experience, to one of the largest retail markets, with its deep cache of insights on customers’ developing purchasing habits and an ambitious expansion plan.

Pano Christou, CEO, Pret A Manger said, “Two decades ago, we opened Pret’s first shop in Asia and it’s been an inspiration for all of us to bring our freshly made food and 100 per cent organic coffee to new cities across the continent. RBL is a great partner to help us do just that, bringing their years of expertise in the market to help our brand succeed in India. We’re looking forward to working with them on what is our most ambitious global franchise partnership to date.”

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

