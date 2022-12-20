INDIA

RCA polls: Vaibhav Gehlot faces challenge from CP Joshi camp

NewsWire
0
0

Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has again filed nomination for the post of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) President.

Earlier, it was believed that Vaibhav Gehlot’s second innings as RCA chief will be a cakewalk, but now it seems difficult due to rebellion in the C.P. Joshi group.

On the other hand, nominations were also filed against Vaibhav Gehlot on behalf of the Rajendra Singh Nandu faction. This faction has fielded its candidates on all the six posts against the C.P. Joshi faction.

Meanwhile, Giriraj Sanadhya from the C.P. Joshi camp has filed his nomination to contest for the post of RCA chief against against Vaibhav Gehlot.

Vaibhav Gehlot on Tuesday reached the association’s office at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur along with his daughter. Recalling the achievements of his three-year stint as RCA chief, he said, “International matches are again being organised in Rajasthan. Soon Rajasthan will get two new stadia, which will provide better platform to the state’s players. I hope all the district associations support us in our effort to further develop cricket in Rajasthan.”

The Vaibhav Gehlit faction’s troubles increased after Rajsamand Cricket Association secretary Giriraj Sanadhya filed his nomination for the post of RCA chief.

While Vaibhav Gehlot also holds the post of treasurer in the Rajsamand Cricket Association, Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi is the President of district cricket body, making the upcoming RCA polls all the more intriguing.

20221220-223205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amid BoJo’s visit, China hopes India will engage but maintain distance...

    Delhi HC lets Nizamuddin Markaz mosque to remain open till Oct...

    7 suspected cases of Black Fungus in Bengal: Health dept

    ECI should ensure that people aren’t affected by polls: AAP leader