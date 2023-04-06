INDIA

RCB fans’ special worship for victory goes awry in B’luru; major tragedy averted

NewsWire
0
0

Special worship at the Dharmaraya swamy temple by fans of IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) went awry on Thursday after a huge quantity of camphor lit by them led to several bikes on the premises catching fire.

The authorities rushed to the spot and reined in the situation averting a major tragedy.

According to police, the special worship was offered to Droupadi Devi during the Karaga festival.

The RCB fans lit hundreds of kilograms of camphor. The pile of camphor was placed from N.R. Junction to the temple. Though the announcement was made on the loudspeaker to vacate the two-wheelers parked close to the pile of camphor, they were not taken away.

When the camphor was lit, the bikes caught fire creating a tense situation at the spot. More details including damage to vehicles are yet to emerge in the case.

Historical Karaga festival is celebrated with much fanfare in Bengaluru. The festivities also began at Dharmarayaswamy temple in Tigalarapet on Wednesday night at 10 pm. The Karaga festival would be observed for 11 days.

20230406-162802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nadda, Tomar to launch Natural Farming Kisan Jagran Abhiyan from UP...

    SGPC to intensify protest seeking release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ from Sept...

    Indian, UK Science Ministers discuss Green Energy collaboration

    Row over BHU exam question on temple demolition