Canindia News

RCEP to promote Indonesia-China economic ties: Experts

by 0

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is expected to play a large role in promoting economic and trade relations between Indonesia and China, Indonesian experts said.

“We’ve just fallen into recession and if RCEP is successful in improving economic relations, Indonesia will perhaps be able to climb out of recession through cooperation with China and other bigger economies,” Indonesian economic expert Nadhila Ichsan said.

According to Statistics Indonesia (BPS), the state’s economic growth experienced a 3.49 per cent contraction in the third quarter of 2020, which brought the country’s economy to a recession for two consecutive quarters. In quarter two, Indonesia’s economy grew at a rate of -5.32 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

Although the country’s economy continued to contract, there was a significant rebounce in exports, especially those to China. The data of BPS showed Indonesia’s largest non-oil and gas exports in October 2020 were to China.

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati at a press conference said, “The worst is over” and “All components of economic growth, both from the expenditure side and the production side, have increased.”

Murpin Josua Sembiring, an economic scholar, opined that the benefits from RCEP include creating opportunities for the Indonesian industry — to take advantage of regional value chains, increasing high-quality telecommunication services and triggering Indonesian investors to invest in the RCEP area.

RCEP will also greatly give benefits to financial service providers, create opportunities to increase economic capacity and the ability of small and medium-sized enterprises, boost intellectual property, expand digital trade in the region, and extend market access for Indonesian export products, he added.

–IANS

int/

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Canada, Britain strike interim post-Brexit trade deal

CanIndia New Wire Service

Macron calls for global response to pandemic at G20 summit

CanIndia New Wire Service

Saudi King calls for reopening economies, mobility of people

CanIndia New Wire Service

G20 summit: Putin opposes protectionism, unilateralism

CanIndia New Wire Service

25mn people log in to BTS 2020 to make country’s biggest virtual event

CanIndia New Wire Service

Why FATF shouldn’t be fooled by 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s ‘conviction’

CanIndia New Wire Service

Highly anticipated games unveiled at G-star

CanIndia New Wire Service

LG patents laptop with rolling display

CanIndia New Wire Service

Apple, MS working on Xbox Series X controller support for iPhones, iPads

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested