On the concluding day of the two-day national executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the party workers and leaders to strengthen the BJP by reaching out to people and holding gatherings in every district.

With as many as nine states going to the polls this year, the Prime Minister gave valuable tips to the representatives of those states who were present at the national executive meeting.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, said, “The Prime Minister called upon the party workers to bring the marginalised and backward sections of the society into the mainstream.”

While delivering his speech, the Prime Minister said that India’s best time is approaching and the BJP workers should work hard to make the most of it, Fadnavis said.

Saying that there are only 400 days left for the general elections in 2024, the Prime Minister asked the party workers to tell people the difference between good governance and bad governance, to make the youth of the country aware, among others, Fadnavis informed.

The Prime Minister said that people should know how the BJP government ended the malpractices and corruption that were common during the tenures of previous governments.

The Prime Minister also said that he never considers the opposition as weak, but everyone should play their part.

Modi said that the BJP has now transformed into a social movement, and not just a political movement, as he asked the party leaders across the country to strengthen the BJP by reaching out to the people.

The Prime Minister also urged all BJP fronts to increase their activities in the border villages.

