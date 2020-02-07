Ready for cooperation to settle Syria conflict: Iran

Tehran, Feb 9 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and visiting UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O Pedersen discussed latest developments in Syria here, official IRNA news agency reported.

In the meeting on Saturday, Zarif stressed a political solution as the only way out of the crisis in Syria, Xinhua reported.

He said that Iran is prepared for cooperation to resolve the conflicts in Syria by respecting the Arab country’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

Pedersen also posed his view over the political solution to the crisis in Syria and exchanged views about issues of mutual interest.

Iran has supported the Syrian government against the militants and said that it had dispatched military advisors to Syria to help Syrian army fight rebels.

