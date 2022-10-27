WORLD

Ready for talks with Ukraine over claims of drone supplies to Russia: Iran

Rejecting the claims that Russia used Iranian drones against Ukraine, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian expressed Tehran’s readiness for talks with Kiev on such allegations.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a joint press conference with his visiting Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei in Tehran, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We strongly dismiss the baseless claims of some countries on Russia’s use of Iranian drones in the war against Ukraine. We invite Ukrainian authorities to attend a bilateral meeting of experts, and present any evidence supporting the accusations,” he was quoted by Press TV as saying.

Iran’s principled policy is to oppose arming either of the parties involved in the conflict in Ukraine, he added, reiterating Tehran’s opposition to the ongoing conflict.

Ukraine and Western countries like the US have in recent weeks accused Tehran of exporting suicide drones to Moscow for use in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Noting cooperation in different fields including defense between Iran and Russia, Amir-Abdollahian said on Monday that “in the past, we have taken weapons from Russia and given it weapons as well, but not during the Ukraine war”.

