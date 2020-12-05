Ready to bring Uniform Civil Code if people want: CT Ravi

BJP national General Gecretary in-charge of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, C.T. Ravi, on Saturday said that the BJP is ready to introduce two laws for Uniform Civil Code and National Birth Control if the people desire to have them.

Speaking to reporters after the party’s state executive committee meeting here, Ravi said that there was a time when everyone made fun of the BJP workers by asking them ‘when are you going to build Ram temple’ or ‘when are you going to abolish Article 370’?

“We grew in this party hearing such taunts. We are lucky that in our lifetime, our party is blessed to have leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the past and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who not only abolished Article 370 but also laid the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir,” he said.

In response to a question, he said that the BJP is ready to bring Uniform Civil Code and National Birth Control Acts if the people of this country desire to have these laws in near future.

“Our party will always stand for the county’s benefit. For us, nationalism is everything. For us, nation comes first,” he said.

Replying to a question, Ravi said that Karnataka will soon have laws to ban Love Jihad and cow slaughter.

“Let the media and the people not have any doubt on this. The BJP in Karnataka will enact these laws,” he said.

