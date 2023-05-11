INDIA

Ready to get hanged if govt believes I am guilty: Anand Mohan Singh

After being released from jail, former Lok Sabha MP Anand Mohan Singh — who was serving a life sentence for the murder of IAS officer G. Krishnaiah — expressed his faith in the constitution, while adding that he is ready to get hanged if the government believes that he is guilty.

Anand Mohan, along with his wife Lovely Anand, was in Araria on Wednesday evening for the inauguration of Babu Veer Kunwar Singh statue in Forbesganj.

“I believe in law and the Constitution and served a jail term of more than 15 years without any complaint. If you want to know more about me, ask Naveen Patnaik and George Fernandez. Have always fought for principles. When my wife was an MP, she was asked for a CBI probe in the G. Krishnaiah death case. She had said that if her husband was guilty, hang him,” Anand Mohan said.

Adding to it, Lovely Anand said: “Raising two daughters in the absence of their father was very scary. I stayed with my two kids when my husband was in jail. Those 15 years were extremely tough for me.”

Local MP from Araria Pradeep Kumar Singh and disaster management minister Shahnawaz Alam, Narpatganj MLA Jay Prakash Yadav, Forbisganj MLA Vidyashagar alias Manchan Keshri, were also present on the occasion.

