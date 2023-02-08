The Kerala Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution paying tributes to the people affected by the earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria, and pledging to help them.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “When the world is coming together to render humanitarian help to the affected in these countries, we are also ready to join hands by doing our bit.”

“The House joins hands with the grieving who have lost their near and dear ones to the disaster. Including India, numerous countries are coming forward and rendering help. We will also join hands to play our part,” said Vijayan.

The death toll from the devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria earlier this week has increased to 7,926.

20230208-105601