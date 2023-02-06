INDIALIFESTYLE

‘Ready to offer assistance’, PM Modi condoles deaths in Turkey earthquake

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered all possible assistance while expressing deep grief over the loss of lives and damage of property due to a massive earthquake in Turkey.

In response to a tweet by Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Modi said, “Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy.”

Over 300 people were killed in Turkey and Syria after a massive earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale struck a wide area near the two countries’ border, according to authorities.

