Amid a shortage of beds for Covid patients in Gurugram, real estate firm M3M Group has collaborated with the Indian Air Force (IAF) to set up a 150-bed Covid hospital in vacant flats at Sector 67.

Officials also said that under the initiative, both the M3M Group and IAF will provide food and medical as well as oxygen facilities to the Covid patients in Gurugram.

At the hospital, a mobile medical unit is also being made available for shifting any patient from the Covid-care centre to the facility.

The realty major also said that soon they will add an additional 250 beds to create a 400-bed lifeline for covid patients within a month.

Appreciating the effort, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg has appealed to other companies in the district to come forward and help the government in fighting the pandemic.

“As per the guidance of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and continuous support from Health Minister Anil Vij, this Centre has become functional now with 150 beds at our project OKR in sector 67 in Gurugram.

We thank the Indian Air Force for joining us with their expertise and necessary support for this initiative and I am grateful to Artemis hospital, Paras hospital and W-Pratiksha hospital for the required support. We thank all government departments in Gurugram for their support for making this functional”, said Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation.

This Covid Care centre which will be run and managed by the IAF, is a part of M3M foundation’s PAN India initiative “Kartavya” and where the foundation has already supported more than 1,00,000 people at the construction and migrant workers through their food security and other initiatives in the first phase.

–IANS

