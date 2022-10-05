INDIA

Real issue is the demand for restoration of J&K’s autonomy: Soz

NewsWire
Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader on Wednesday in a statement said that a section of the J&K mainstream politicians was creating confusion on the real demand of the people of union territory relating to its autonomy within the Constitution of India.

“I feel deeply surprised that certain J&K mainstream leaders are creating confusion on the basic issue of the people of J&K regarding autonomy within the Constitution of India. These politicians assert that they would help the people of the J&K in restoration of full statehood from the current Union Territory status,” Soz said.

“They conveniently forget that the PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah have committed before Parliament that the statehood would be restored soon after the Delimitation process. This assurance is before the Parliament of India.”

“However, irrespective of this assurance from the PM and HM, the people of the J&K would continue their legitimate struggle for restoration of autonomy within the Constitution of India.”

He said this section of the mainstream politicians, who misinterpret restoration of the statehood, should understand that they are only duping the people of J&K by referring to the statehood.

“The real issue is the demand for restoration of the autonomy enshrined in the illegally abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution of India.”

“By all standards, the people of J&K will continue their struggle for restoration of the autonomy for the state within the Constitution of India.”

20221005-152805

