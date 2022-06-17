‘Hunger Games’ prequel titled, ‘The Ballads of Songbirds and Snakes’ will see real life couple Josh Andres Rivera and Rachel Zegler as the former has also been roped in to star in the movie.

Rivera will be playing the role of Sejanus Plinth, who is a mentor to a tribute hailing from District 2 and is also a close friend of Coriolanus Snow, whose character is being portrayed by Tom Blyth for the prequel. The role of Coriolanus Snow in the ‘Hunger Games’ movies was played by Donald Sutherland.

Rivera’s girlfriend Rachel Zegler has been roped in to play the female lead Lucy Gray, who is a girl tribute from the poverty ridden District 12.

Francis Lawrence is back at the director’s chair for the franchise and this prequel is all set to release in theatres worldwide on November 17, 2023. Brad Simpson and Nina Jacobson are also returning as producers with Lawrence.

Rachel Zegler took to her social media handle to gush about how proud she is of her boyfriend Josh Andres Rivera when it was announced that he will also be starring in ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballads of Songbirds and Snakes’

Her post read, “Never been prouder of someone in my life lemme tell you.” She added this caption next to a repost of the story which mentions Rivera’s casting in the movie.

For the unversed, Josh Andres Rivera and Rachel Zegler started dating each other after starring along with each other in Steven Spielberg’s musical, ‘West Side Story’.