Real Madrid are ready for Sevilla challenge, says coach Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti brushed off questions about his side’s strategy ahead of their important La Liga visit to Sevilla on Sunday.

Madrid look to have a comfortable 12-point lead over Sevilla and second-placed FC Barcelona with just seven matches left this season, but a defeat in Seville could open the door for their rivals – especially Barcelona, who have a game in hand.

A win in Seville, however, would be a huge boost to Real Madrid, carrying them through one of the most difficult hurdles before the end of the campaign.

Ancelotti said his side had recovered after needing extra-time to get past Chelsea in their Champions League quarterfinal.

“Physically we’re fine and we want to play an energetic game, which is what we’ll need. We’ve had enough time to recover,” said Ancelotti.

“It will be a challenge, but we are prepared both physically and mentally. The end of the season is approaching and each game is very important,” said the coach, whose team will play without left-backs Marcelo and Ferland Mendy on Sunday, which means either Nacho or David Alaba will play on that side of the defense.

Ancelotti was asked about criticism of his side’s football after Tuesday night when Karim Benzema’s injury-time goal narrowly brought Real Madrid into the Champions League semifinals 5-4 on aggregate after the team fell 3-0 behind to Chelsea, reports Xinhua.

“Football is about attacking and defending. And a team plays well when it is able to attack and defend well, be it with a low, medium or high pressure,” commented the coach.

“We need to win [in Seville] and to get the points because we haven’t won La Liga yet. Every game can be a trap. We know very well everything that is at stake for Sevilla, who are also alive in the fight for the title and want to finish in the top four,” concluded Ancelotti.

20220416-225204

RELATED ARTICLES

    MORE STORIES

