SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Real Madrid clear favorites for World Club Cup, but Ancelotti asks for respect for Al Hilal

NewsWire
0
0

Real Madrid are clear favorites to win the World Club Cup when they play Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal in Rabat on Saturday night.

Real Madrid reached the final after beating Egyptian team Al Ahly 4-1 in Thursday’s second semifinal, while Al Hilal produced a surprise when they defeated Brazil’s Flamengo 3-2, 24 hours earlier.

Andriy Lunin will continue in goal for Real Madrid as Thibaut Courtois works to recover from a groin injury he suffered prior to his side’s La Liga defeat in Mallorca last weekend, Xinhua reported.

“We are close to a title that is very important to us. Getting here has been very difficult and we have sacrificed a lot to get here,” said Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti in his pre-game press conference.

Although Real Madrid will be the clear favorites, the coach insisted Al Hilal are a “good team, with individual qualities”, explaining that they have “a lot of players from the Saudi Arabian national team, which did very well in the World Cup.”

“It is a team that we respect a lot and they showed all their quality in the semifinal, beating Flamengo. It’s a World Cup final and it’s a very important match that doesn’t happen many times in a football career,” Ancelotti commented.

The coach also discussed Karim Benzema and Eder Militao, who didn’t travel with the rest of the squad on Monday, but have since traveled to Rabat.

“They have come because we think they have the chance to play. Today’s training is going to be very important for them. They have chances, otherwise they wouldn’t have come here,” Ancelotti said.

20230210-223802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bento casts doubt over future as South Korea boss

    Juan Ferrando steps down as FC Goa head coach

    Streaming platform FIFA+ goes live with first Indian sports documentary ‘Maitanam’

    Eddie Nketiah signs new long-term contract with Arsenal, gets No. 14...