Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has agreed with Mohamed Salah’s claim that the Liverpool star is currently the best right-winger in the world at the present point in time

Having won the award for the 2022 FWA Footballer of the Year, the Liverpool star is currently brimming with confidence, and still leads the race for the Premier League Golden Boot and with 22 goals in the competition.

“He’s said he’s the best in the world in his position and I think he’s right. A left-footed right-winger like he is, it is not easy to find on the market. I agree with him, I think he’s the best in the world in his position,” Ancelotti was quoted as saying by Real Madrid’s official website.

The 29-year-old Salah had confidently stated earlier this week that nobody compares to him in his position.

“If you compare me with any player in my position, not only in my team but in the world, you will find that I am the best,” Salah had said.

Salah will no doubt challenge for the Ballon d’Or later this season, particularly if Liverpool get the better of Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Ancelotti appeared before the press via video conference ahead of Real Madrid’s game with Cadiz at the Nuevo Mirandilla on La Liga matchday 37. Speaking of the game with Cadiz, the coach said, “The players know their objective very well, we have to come into the game with focus, commitment and intensity. That’s important for the Cádiz game, to deliver a good performance and try and win it”.

“We have to respect the schedule. There was a midweek game but in the next two weeks, we’re going to do a good job so we’re ready for the final”.

