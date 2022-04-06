SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti tests negative for Covid-19, travels for Chelsea game

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has tested negative for Covid-19 and will join his team for the Champions League quarterfinal game against Chelsea on Wednesday.

The 62-year old Ancelotti missed Madrid’s win against Celta Vigo on April 2 after testing positive for coronavirus on March 30. The Italian also did not travel to London with his players and staff on Tuesday for the first leg against his former side, but tested negative on Wednesday.

“Real Madrid CF is pleased to announce that our coach Carlo Ancelotti has returned a negative result for COVID-19, and will therefore travel to London this morning to join up with the first team,” the club said in a statement.

Earlier, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel had said he hoped Ancelotti would be at the game.

“It’s always much better and nicer to be there and have direct influence. He’s a big, big coach, big personality, it would be nice to have him on the sideline in these kinds of games,” Tuchel said on Tuesday.

“It’s what we as coaches love the most, to be in the middle of the group, constantly communicate not only with words, but also with a smile, a hug,” he added.

Tuchel’s side had beaten the Spaniards 3-1 on aggregate in last year’s semi-final and will be looking for a repeat performance. However, they are not in good form going into this fixture, having been beaten 4-1 by Brentford in the Premier League over the weekend. On the other hand, Real Madrid are coming off a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo in LaLiga.

