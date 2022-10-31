SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Real Madrid drop points in La Liga title race

NewsWire
0
0

Real Madrid dropped two points in the race for La Liga when they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to struggling Girona on Sunday afternoon.

Although his side kicked off the game third from bottom, Girona coach Michel said in his pre-game press conference that they were not going to the Santiago Bernabeu to make up the numbers, and that was how it proved to be.

In the first half, Girona restricted Madrid to long-range chances and it wasn’t until the 70th minute that they took the lead, when Fede Valverde’s low cross was turned in by Vinicius Jr, reports Xinhua.

Veteran Girona forward Cristhian Stuani came into the game in the 75th minute and five minutes later scored from the penalty spot after Marco Asensio had handballed.

Toni Kroos was sent off for a second yellow card in the last minute, and despite nine minutes of injury time, Real Madrid were unable to find a winner.

Real Betis moved up to fourth after goals from Juan Cruz and Borja Iglesias in the 85th and 93rd minutes gave them a 2-0 win away to Real Sociedad.

Elsewhere, Inaki Williams’ second-half goal following an excellent pass from Raul Garcia saw Athletic Bilbao return to winning ways against Villarreal. The first half was an even affair, but Athletic dominated after the break and should have won by more than 1-0.

Osasuna are seventh thanks to a 2-0 win at home to Valladolid. Chimy Aliva netted a 13th-minute penalty and Moi Gomez added a second just six minutes later as Osasuna had the game wrapped up well before halftime.

20221031-092006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ISL: Hyderabad eager to build on last season’s success as they...

    Argentina remembers Diego Maradona one year after his death

    Durand Cup: Greg Stewart’s hat-trick takes Mumbai City to semis

    ‘Inclusive culture’ can inspire Indian youngsters to take up football, says...