SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Real Madrid legend Amancio dies aged 83

NewsWire
0
0

Real Madrid legend Amancio Amaro died on Tuesday morning at the age of 83, the club confirmed.

Amancio scored 155 goals in 471 appearances for the club and formed part of a team that won nine La Liga titles, the European Cup and three Copas del Rey before hanging up his boots in 1976, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Born on 16 October 1939 in La Coruna, he arrived at Real Madrid from Deportivo (la Coruna), where he had just topped the scoring charts in the Second Division. Amancio went on to become the connection between the team that won the first five European Cups and the Real Madrid yeye. (team of the 1960’s),” explained the Real Madrid website.

“One of the best wingers in world football, he was quick, with great dribbling ability and scored key goals,” continued the website.

The winger played 42 times for Spain and was part of the side that won the 1964 European Championship and was an honorary President at Real Madrid.

After retiring from playing, Amancio coached Real Madrid’s B-team which won the Spanish Second Division in 1984 and produced club legends, such as Emilio Butragueno, Manolo Sanchis and Michel Gonzalez.

“I owe you everything. Only one other person has believed in me as much as you and that was my father,” Michel wrote on ‘Twitter’ in a homage to the man who had been his mentor.”

20230221-201206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Premier League: Man City move 12 points clear at top as...

    Villarreal striker Moreno goes for win in last Champions League group...

    I-League: Gokulam Kerala defeat TRAU FC 3-2

    New date announced for Crystal Palace vs Man Utd