SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Real Madrid reach agreement to sign Tchouameni from Monaco

NewsWire
0
0

Real Madrid have reached an agreement over the transfer of French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco, the two clubs announced on Saturday.

Tchouameni, who was the subject of interest from Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, will sign a six-year contract. The 22-year-old is due to undergo a medical check-up next week before being presented officially on Tuesday.

“Real Madrid CF and AS Monaco have agreed on the transfer of the player Aurelien Tchouameni, who will be linked to the club for the next six seasons,” the Spanish club said in a statement.

“Next Tuesday, June 14, at 12:00 at Real Madrid City, the presentation ceremony for Aurelien Tchouameni as a new Real Madrid player will take place after the corresponding medical examination. Aurelien Tchouameni will then appear before the media,” it added.

Tchouameni becomes Real Marid’s second signing of the summer following the free transfer of Antonio Rudiger ahead of his Chelsea contract expiring.

Considered to be one of the most exciting young talents, Tchouameni is already a regular in France’s national team and was part of the starting 11 in last year’s Nations League final against Spain.

20220611-185805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fans to support teams with creative banners for Women’s Asian Cup...

    Lewandowski not allowed to leave this summer, says Kahn

    Durand Cup: FC Bengaluru United first team to reach knockouts

    World Cup 2022: Cameroon name final 27-man squad for playoff games...