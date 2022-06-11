Real Madrid have reached an agreement over the transfer of French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco, the two clubs announced on Saturday.

Tchouameni, who was the subject of interest from Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, will sign a six-year contract. The 22-year-old is due to undergo a medical check-up next week before being presented officially on Tuesday.

“Real Madrid CF and AS Monaco have agreed on the transfer of the player Aurelien Tchouameni, who will be linked to the club for the next six seasons,” the Spanish club said in a statement.

“Next Tuesday, June 14, at 12:00 at Real Madrid City, the presentation ceremony for Aurelien Tchouameni as a new Real Madrid player will take place after the corresponding medical examination. Aurelien Tchouameni will then appear before the media,” it added.

Tchouameni becomes Real Marid’s second signing of the summer following the free transfer of Antonio Rudiger ahead of his Chelsea contract expiring.

Considered to be one of the most exciting young talents, Tchouameni is already a regular in France’s national team and was part of the starting 11 in last year’s Nations League final against Spain.

