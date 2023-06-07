Real Madrid has completed the signing of England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of over 100 million euros, plus incentives which could add a further 30 percent on the final price.

Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday confirmed the sale of the 19-year-old, who already has 24 appearances for England, with Bellingham set to sign a six-year contract with Real Madrid.

Bellingham becomes Real Madrid’s first signing of what is expected to be a busy summer, following the departures of players such as Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz, with others such as Dani Ceballos, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos still to sign new contracts, a Xinhua report said.

Bellingham began his career with Birmingham City, making his debut just over a month after his 16th birthday.

Borussia Dortmund swooped to sign him in July 2020 and he has played 132 appearances for the German side, scoring 24 goals, with 14 of those coming last season.

The signing will give Real Madrid extra energy in midfield, as well as giving them a box-to-box player that has been lacking in the second half of the campaign, with Eduardo Camavinga spending much of that period at left back and Federico Valverde feeling the pace after the FIFA World Cup.

20230607-214805