Real Madrid win, Real Sociedad draw and Sevilla crash out in Champions League

Real Madrid B-team player Nico Paz scored the vital third goal as his side beat Napoli 4-2 to maintain their 100 percent record in the UEFA Champions League.

Napoli took the lead at the Santiago Bernabeu thanks to Giovanni Simeone. The son of Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone had spoken before the game of his desire to score in the home of Atletico’s eternal rivals and achieved his wish, although Napoli’s satisfaction lasted only two minutes before Rodrygo equalized, reports Xinhua.

Jude Bellingham’s 15th goal of the season put Madrid ahead in the 22nd minute, and although Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa leveled for the visitors just two minutes after the break, Paz’s 84th-minute goal and a fourth from Joselu in injury time kept Real Madrid’s perfect winning record in the tournament.

Real Sociedad drew 0-0 at home to RB Salzburg in a game where Salzburg started stronger, while the home team, who were already assured of a place in the knockout stages, improved after the break and will dispute top spot in their group with Inter Milan in the last group match.

Sevilla’s Champions League dream is over after they surrendered a 2-0 lead at home to lose 3-2 to PSV Eindhoven.

The Spanish side led by two goals by the 47th minute after Sergio Ramos’ header and a smart goal from Youssef En-Nesyri, but everything started to go wrong in the 65th minute after Lucas Ocampos was sent off after seeing two yellow cards in four minutes.

Ismael Saibari pulled a goal back for PSV two minutes later, and Sevilla fell apart with Nemanja Gudelj putting the ball into his own net 10 minutes from time and Ricardo Pepi headed the winner two minutes into injury time to leave Sevilla stunned and coach Diego Alonso probably facing the sack.

