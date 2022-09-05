SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward, Vinicius Jr. becomes a Spanish citizen

NewsWire
0
0

Real Madrid’s young forward of Brazilian origin Vinicius Junior has pledged allegiance to the Spanish Constitution, the club announced here on Monday.

“Real Madrid C. F. announces that our Brazilian player Vinicius Junior swore an oath of allegiance to the Spanish Constitution on Friday, September 2, thereby acquiring Spanish nationality from that moment onwards,” Real Madrid informed in an official announcement on its website on Monday.

Born Vinícius José Paixão de Oliveira Júnior and popularly known as Vinicius Jr or Vini Jr, he made his senior international debut on September 10, 2019, as a 72nd-minute substitute in Brazil’s 1-0 defeat to Peru, has become a player of dual-nationality. He has represented Brazil at the Under-17 level.

He was signed by Real Madrid on May 23, 2017, and made his debut on September 29, coming in as an 87th-minute substitute in a goalless draw against Atlético Madrid. He had started his football career at Brazilian club Flamengo in 2017.

The Real Madrid team is currently in Glasgow, Scotland, where they will take on Celtic in the Champions League Group Stage opener on Tuesday.

Vinicius Jr taking up Spanish citizenship will help Real Madrid present him as a domestic player and thus employ another foreign star in the lineup.

20220905-232004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian players in Dubai ahead of friendly ties

    Barca have done so many great things, says Aubameyang

    Govt files Review Application in SC after FIFA threat to withdraw...

    Spezia rally to stun AC Milan in Serie A amid controversy