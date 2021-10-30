Young Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior struck a brace of goals as Real Madrid defeated Elche 2-1 in a La Liga match on Saturday.

Real Madrid dominated the match and took lead and then defended well in the hard-fought contest at the Martínez Valero in which they ultimately overcame Elche.

Real held the advantage in early exchanges, with Rodrygo twice testing Kiko Casilla with shots from range. The Brazilian’s efforts in this move saw him forced off through injury, with Marco Asensio coming on in his place.

Elche began to rise from their stupor and sought to capitalise on set pieces to launch balls into the box.

Thibaut Courtois then pulled off a fine one-handed save to keep out Lucas Boyé, after which Real went up the other end and made the breakthrough when they capitalised on a defensive lapse. Mojica made a mistake as he tried to bring the ball out of the back and a very quick reaction from the ever-alert Casemiro saw him play a first-time pass to Mariano, who flicked the ball into the path of the onrushing Vini Jr. and the Brazilian drove into the box, before unleashing a left-footed finish into the far corner to put Real in front.

The second half got underway much like the first, with Real pinning the opposition back inside their box.

With 72 minutes on the clock, the game was all but wrapped up following a swift one-touch move very similar to the one that yielded the opener. Toni Kroos got the ball rolling, playing to Modric, and the Croatian maestro threaded into space for the unstoppable Vinicius Jr. to dink the ball over the onrushing keeper with impeccable poise and make it 2-0 to the visitors.

The hosts threw everything forward in response and in the 86th minute, Pere Milla did cut the deficit. There was no time for any more though and Real clinched all three points ahead of next week’s Champions League action.

