SCI-TECHWORLD

Real-time transcription platform Otter launches AI chatbot

NewsWire
0
0

Real-time transcription platform Otter.ai has launched an artificial intelligence (AI)- powered meeting assistant.

Collaborative AI intelligence called ‘Otter AI Chat’ responds to inquiries immediately, collaborates with other meeting participants and generates content based on meeting data, the company said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

“Teams can collaborate using Otter AI Chat to message each other and Otter, bringing the smart AI assistant into the meeting discussion.”

Team members also ask the chatbot about discussion points or key decisions that were discussed during a meeting or conversation.

The chatbot will instantly provide answers from the context available within the discussion.

“Within Otter AI Chat, teammates can collaborate with each other and with Otter to seek clarification and details without interrupting the flow of the verbal discussion,” the platform said.

Additionally, the chatbot can create meeting-specific content to turn that meeting into action.

“Using the meeting as an AI language model, Otter AI Chat can dissect the meeting content to instantly deliver action items, summaries, follow-up,” it added.

20230622-150205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India records 1.4 times more sales of Galaxy S23 series than...

    Netflix expands cloud gaming by opening new studio

    Apple Challenge invites iPhone 13 Pro, max users to share best...

    Food ordering firm Grubhub to lay off 15% of staff