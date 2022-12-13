ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Real weight loss or camera angle? Sethupathi’s selfie spurs social media debate

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi, who was seen being his usual self in his recent movie, “DSP”, has now posted a latest photo of his in which he seems to have shed a few kilos.

Sethupathi, who portrays both negative charlatans and positive heroes, generally appears to be heavy-set on screen, but not so in the recent photograph. The selfie he has posted has come less than a month after his promotion for “DSP”.

The star shared his smiling selfie in a white shirt on Facebook and, predictably, the picture has gone viral in a matter of a few hours. His fans have also commented that the new look augurs well for the actor, who has portrayed a range of characters who have all been memorable.

Many fans of the actor commented that his makeover was an inspiration. Some even said that it was unbelievable.

Sethupathi’s fans on social media posted that he had responded to trolls who have been unkind to the actor for his weight. Others were quick to point out that there was no weight loss and that it was only the camera angle that did the trick.

The dark action thriller “Vikram”, where Sethupathi shares screen space with Kamal Haasan, was this year’s biggest Tamil hit till Mani Ratnam’s “Ponniyin Selvan-1” came along. The movie is still among this year’s five top grossers.

Sethupathi, incidentally, has also won a National Award for portraying a transgender in the movie “Super Deluxe”.

20221213-215603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Living in a joint family made me stronger

    Govind Namdev: Want to play Hitler as I like complexity of...

    Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thank You’ trailer out now

    Simba Nagpal impressed by Rubina Dilaik’s ‘boss lady nature’