Reality show for Kerala schools launched

State Education Minister V.Sivankutty on Wednesday launched the portal and guidelines of the third edition of Haritha Vidyalayam Educational Reality Show for Kerala schools.

The show will be telecast in KITE VICTERS channel from December onwards and the Prize money for the schools for the first, second and third places would be Rs 20 lakh, Rs 15 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively.

Schools which enter the final round of the show would get Rs 2 lakh each.

Sivankutty, while handing over the first brochure of the Haritha Vidyalayam Educational Reality Show to a girl student, here said, this is an opportunity for our schools to showcase their unique activities to the public and to the world and hence request all schools to prepare themselves for the first round of the show.

K. Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE said schools can now apply online for the show through the portal hv.kite.kerala.gov.in until November 4.

“The floor shoot of the 100 schools which would be shortlisted for the first round will start from the last week of November. Each of these schools would be provided with Rs 15,000 each,” said Sadath and added that schools will be shortlisted for the first round of Haritha Vidyalayam Educational Reality Show through an assessment of parameters such as academic and co-curricular activities, basic facilities, social participation, digital education, in campus cleanliness, recognitions won, activities during the Covid pandemic will all be assessed.

20221019-142408

