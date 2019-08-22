Realme 5 Pro: Armed to spoil Xiaomi’s Diwali party

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme that entered India only last year has created ripples in the Indian market and the leader Xiaomi is now competing hard to tackle the competition coming from Madhav Sheth-led Realme.

After launching several popular phones in India, the company has now brought ‘Realme 5’ and ‘5 Pro’ to the country which are set to give sleepless nights to its rivals.

For ‘Realme 5 Pro,’ the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant would cost you Rs 14,999. The 8GB RAM/128GB storage model would be available for Rs 16,999.

We reviewed ‘Realme 5 Pro’ (8GB RAM/128GB) for couple of days and here is our verdict.

The rear quad camera set-up has stunning combination at this price point: 48MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.25 aperture lens and 119 degree field of view, 2MP portrait lens with f/2.4 lens and a 2MP camera with f/2.4 macro lens.

The performance of the main four cameras went exceptionally well in daylight conditions.

The quad-camera makes Realme 5 Pro a perfect device for someone looking to buy a smartphone with 48MP main camera under Rs 15,000 and post images on social media platforms to win million hearts.

The phone offers a 16MP shooter with an f/2.0 lens in the front. The front camera produced good selfies. However, the selfie shooter struggled in low-light conditions.

In terms of design, the smartphone features new crystal diamond cut design which made it look fresh and different from competitors like Mi A3 in the same price segment. In camera, Realme 5 Pro is a clear winner.

Realme 5 Pro carries fingerprint sensor at the back, volume rockers at left edge and the power button at right, each of them placed in a perfect manner for easy handling.

The 3.5mm audio jack, micro-USB port, the speaker grille are at the bottom and the top edge is clean without any holes or buttons.

At the back, you get a quad rear camera setup which sits right above the LED flash and the Realme logo.

The tray on the upper left has individual slots for two Nano-SIMs as well as a microSD card for storage expansion.

The device sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection.

We used the smartphone to perform day-to-day task like playing games, watching videos, browsing social media apps, among other things, and the overall experience was good.

The display turned out bright indoors but the brightness level appeared even better outdoors than previous Realme devices.

Realme 5 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 712 processor, handles multiple apps well and does not lag while switching.

Social networking apps like Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram ran smooth. In addition, PUBG Mobile Lite performed exceptionally well without any lags.

The device runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and packs a 4,035mAh battery. It also supports VOOC 3.0 for fast charging. With moderate usage, we managed to used it for almost an entire day. In case, you love playing games or streaming Netflix, you might be forced to carry a power bank with you.

Conclusion: The overall performance of the device is beyond expectation. With Realme 5 Pro, the company has done a great work in a segment previously dominated by Xiaomi.

Xiaomi has also launched K20 Pro with 48MP rear camera system for Rs 27,999 but the Realme 5 Pro starts from just Rs 13,999. Realme is set to hamper the sale of K20 Pro — unless Xiaomi produces something out of the box quickly.

For now, Realme 5 Pro is a real game-changer and you should not hesitate in spending money on it.

