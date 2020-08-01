Realme 6i: Solid competition is here for Redmi Note 9

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Smartphone brand Realme has left no stone unturned in launching affordable and mid-range phones in India post lockdown and now, it has brought in a budget-friendly 6.5-inch ‘6i’ as part of its Number series with quad-camera rear setup in the country.

The phone offers a 90Hz ultra smooth display, MediaTek Helio G90T processor, 48MP AI quad camera and houses a 4300mAh battery with 30W flash charge support (it comes with a 20W charger in the box but supports a 30W flash charge).

Realme 6i comes in two memory variants: the 4GB+64GB model priced at Rs 12,999 and the 6GB+64GB model at Rs 14,999.

Let us see how the top-end variant fares that houses a three-card slot (Dual Sim + MicroSD) and can support up to 256GB memory.

The Realme 6i has most of the elements that ticked the right boxes in a mid-range smartphone. The overall look is good in terms of design, display and camera placement.

The device comes with quad-camera setup at the top left corner of the back along with LED flash.

Also, the Realme logo is placed vertically in style on the lower-left corner at the back of the device.

The smartphone packs an AI quad-camera setup with 48MP primary camera, 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, portrait sensor (2MP) and ultra-macro lens (2MP).

The images came out sharp thanks to the AI quad-camera setup.

The device produced detailed and sharpened images both indoor and outdoor (the performance was not that great in extremely low-light conditions).

The new colour filter system enabled the portrait lens to detect a wider array of light, assisting the main lens to capture light better and enhance image quality.

The device comes with 4K video and 240 fps (frames per second) slow-motion shooting with UIS video stabilisation and supports wide-angle and ultra-wide angle shots that help produce better quality videos.

The smartphone can be helpful for those who often use the camera for video purposes.

While the right edge of the smartphone has the power button with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor (which worked smoothly), the volume rocker and the SIM and microSD card tray are on the left-hand side of the device.

At the bottom, the device houses a Type-C USB charging port, primary microphone and speaker, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Realme 6i comes with a 6.5-inch touchscreen smooth display that has a 1080×2400 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio with Gorilla Glass for protection.

On the front, the device comes with a teardrop notch at the top of the display which houses the camera. The brightness of the display worked well in both low and sharp light conditions.

It features a 16MP in-display selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture and provides multiple functions such as the AI beauty mode and a portrait mode which did produce good selfies.

The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T processor and comes with Realme own UI. It runs Android 10 operating system (OS).

On a single charge, the device lasted for over a day. Another thing to note about the charger is that it can fully charge the device in around 70 minutes.

We didn’t face any major issues in using social media apps like Tinder, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and Twitter. Also, the device didn’t have any of the 59 banned apps pre-installed.

Tasks like playing games, watching videos, switching between apps were smooth.

Conclusion: With good design, display and camera, the Realme 6i mid-range smartphone performed well on the most parameters. The device gives some tough competition to the newly-launched Redmi Note 9 in the similar price range.

(Bharat Upadhyay can be reached at bharat.u@ians.in)

–IANS

bu/na