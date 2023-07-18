INDIA

realme announces ‘Early Bird Sale’ for realme C53 on July 19

NewsWire
0
0

Global technology brand realme on Tuesday announced the “Early Bird Sale” for the upcoming realme C53, the first and only smartphone in the segment with a 108MP camera, in the country on July 19.

The sale will be held between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on realme.com and Flipkart. Buyers can avail discounts up to Rs 1,000 on the 6GB + 64GB variant of the realme C53.

realme C53 offers the largest storage in the segment with up to 12GB Dynamic RAM + 128GB ROM. The smartphone features a 7.99mm ultra-slim shiny champion design with a 90Hz display.

It comes powered by a massive 5000mAh battery with 18W SUPERVOOC charging support and runs on a powerful octa-core chipset.

realme is a technology brand that specialises in providing leap-forward products with a comprehensive superior experience for global users. The brand was officially established on May 4, 2018, by a young and strong team with rich smartphone industry experience.

Currently, realme has over 70 million users in India, committed to creating a smart, connected, and trendy lifestyle for the youth, realme democratises leap-forward technology to provide the best technology products in each price segment.

2023071841284

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cabinet Secy reviews preparedness for impending cyclone in Bay of Bengal

    TMC lower level workers have a ‘khooni’ mentality: Goa BJP prez

    Mother-son killed as cow shed catches fire in UP village

    Sangh Parivar loyalists land plum portfolios in K’taka cabinet