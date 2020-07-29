Realme begins 100% TV production at Rs 300 crore facility in India

New Delhi/Noida, July 29 (IANS) In an impetus to the Make in India initiative, smartphone brand Realme on Wednesday said it has started 100 per cent TV production at its Greater Noida facility in the country.

Realme kicked off the surface-mount technology (SMT) production in May for its affordable smart TVs and invested Rs 300 crore towards eight new SMT lines to meet the surge in demand post-lockdown in the country.

The investment was meant to build a complete production line, from basic components to panel assembling and SMT for TVs.

“Our commitment for Realme Smart TVs is the same as our phones which are 100 per cent locally manufactured in India. This is our commitment to bring more production to the country and contribute more to the economic growth post-lockdown,” Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and CEO, Realme India told IANS.

“Realme believes in making world-class products in the country, for the country,” he added.

The Realme Smart TVs are available in two sizes – 32-inch model priced at Rs 12,999 and 43-inch variant priced at Rs 21,999.

The company is set to launch a 55-inch TV soon.

“Our exploration to offer smarter TVs has just started, and we won’t settle at these two sizes. The 55-inch TV is considered as premium and flagship size for TVs, so Realme is preparing to launch a brand new 55-inch TV to give users more ground-breaking experiences,” Sheth informed.

The Realme Smart TV runs Android 9.0 and comes with Google Assistant to control the TV with one’s voice to customise the experience. These are the first TVs in their price segment to be powered by a high-performance MediaTek 64-bit quad-core processor.

The Realme India CEO said the company is eyeing to sell 30 million smartphones and 8 million Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIOT) products by the end of the year.

Although the supply chains were disrupted due to the pandemic, Realme quickly managed to revamp 80 per cent of its production capabilities.

Realme has reached 40 million users globally and 25 million users in India.

–IANS

na/