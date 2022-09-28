As India undergoes a not-so-quiet smartphone revolution — as an explosion in feature smartphones is shaking up the market providing multiple options to users — global smartphone brand realme has brought one-of-its-kind realme Design Studio to the country.

Design and innovation have always been part of realme’s DNA and the brand recently launched its Design Studio in Gurugram. The idea is simple: Today, users not only seek cutting-edge features, but seek smartphones that are sleek, and stylish with amazing designs.

Hence, the market environment calls for smartphone designs that customers find attractive, and to this end, a brand needs to develop designs that embody customer values on the basis of customer preferences. With the help of a strong young local team, the realme Design Studio will support the most recent design trends, set trends for the industry, and also build products by connecting with local culture.

realme doesn’t define its audience by their age; rather it appreciates its customers who lead a tech-forward lifestyle and isn’t afraid to take risks. realme aims to deliver a fresh, cutting-edge lifestyle experience with a range of realme products. realme Design Studio India is equipped with a team of independent designers who specialize in industrial and visual designs and is dedicated to producing high-tech designs.

The realme Design Studio India will continue the design heritage and nurture designers that share IDEA, the advanced design ethos of realme (Inceptive, Diversified, Enhanced, and Authentic).

Designers from India took part in the process of curating the unique racing flag design for the recently launched realme GT NEO 3T, which was conceptualized by realme Design Studio. Taking the legacy ahead, realme has announced the first-ever collaboration of realme Design Studio with Lakme Fashion Week for Season 2 this year.

The partnership offers an elevated and in-depth overview of current fashion through top-notch fashion ideas that further demonstrate realme’s powerful influence in the design and lifestyle industries. Through this collaboration, realme aims to inspire a fresh wave of young designers in India, who shares the same philosophy of aDare to leap’ with the brand

With more than 40 designers working under the direction of realme Design Director Paco, realme opened its first Design Studio in 2019 and created more than 100 designs. In India, realme Design Studio will have a smart young designer team of more than 20 specialists led by Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India and Moon Wang, realme India and Europe design director.

Before establishing itself in India, realme Design Studio worked with famous Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa on the realme GT Master Edition and realme GT 2 Pro Paper Tech Design. realme has also collaborated with Jose Levy, cooperated designer of Hermes, for realme Buds Q, demonstrating realme’s dedication to providing users with cutting-edge designs.

Through a greater understanding of consumer expectations and preferences, realme Design Studio in India will be able to further leverage realme’s expertise in bringing the perfect amalgamation of technology and design.

