Realme C15, Realme C12 set to arrive in India soon

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker Realme is planning to launch more C-series phones called Realme C15 and C12 in India soon.

The phones that are believed to have Realme RMX2189 and RMX2180 model numbers have recently received approval from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Meanwhile, the C15 was also spotted on Realme India’s support page.

“We are a #TechTrendsetter brand with a ‘Dare to Leap’ philosophy and diverse product portfolio. The #realme C series was launched with one objective — to provide best-in-class features and the Realme experience for every Indian. The new #EntryLevelValueKings are ready, #ComingSoon,” the company tweeted.

The Realme C15 was recently launched in Indonesia with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ panel with a water drop notch. It is powered by Helio G35 chipset and comes pre-installed with Realme UI based on Android 10 OS.

It has a 13MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad-camera system. Its front is fitted with an 8MP selfie camera.

The device houses a 6000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging through USB-C.

Realme C12 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ display and Helio P35 chipset. It will be loaded with Android 10 OS and Realme UI. It is likely to have a 6,000mAh battery.

–IANS

wh/na