Smartphone brand realme on Thursday unveiled two new smartphones — narzo 30 5G and realme narzo 30 — for Indian consumers.

Priced at Rs 15,999, realme narzo 30 5G will be available 6GB+128GB storage variant in two colours inspired by racing design — racing silver and racing blue.

The first sale is scheduled for June 30 on realme.com, Flipkart.com and mainline channels.

realme narzo 30 comes in two variants 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB at Rs 12,499 and Rs 14,499. It will be up for sale on June 29 on realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels.

“The launch of both realme narzo 30 5G and realme narzo 30 will allow the users, especially young gamers, to cherish the peak performance made available through these amazing processors and battery enhancement features,” Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and Chief Executive Officer, realme India and Europe, said in a statement.

“realme is determined to become a 5G leader in India this year, and realme narzo 30 5G, the most affordable 6GB 5G smartphone, will further allow realme to step into the next phase of growth for 5G technology in India,” Sheth added.

realme narzo 30 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor and comes features 6.5-inches display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone sports 48MP primary camera and a 16MP front camera. It houses a massive 5000mAh battery with smart 5G power-saving and unique dynamic RAM expansion technology.

realme narzo 30 5G comes with realme UI 2.0, which is based on Android 11 out of the box.

realme narzo 30 comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor. It features a 6.5-inches display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It houses a massive 5000mAh battery with a powerful 30W Dart Charge.

–IANS

