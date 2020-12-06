Realme issues warning to users against franchise scam

Alarmed at the reports about scamsters offering Realme franchises, the company’s India head Madhav Sheth on Sunday alerted people not to get lured by such schemes.

In a tweet, Sheth mentioned that the company does not charge its franchises any registration or processing fee and asked to report to the local authority on anything suspicious.

“Don’t get lured by scamsters into buying Realme franchises. Be vigilant, cautious, and report to local authorities on anything suspicious. P.S. We don’t charge our franchises any registration/processing fee,” Sheth said.

According to the company, it does not have any policy of taking any registration fee for opening a franchise. The smartphone maker also noted that pertaining mails offering franchises, exclusive service centres or showrooms related mails not generated from reamlne.com server should be treated as fake.

In addition, any individual claiming as a Realme employee asking for money should be reported for practices to the authorities.

Earlier, Realme issued a warning to its users against a fake company website asking for franchisee partnerships.

The smartphone player said that someone has created a website — www.realmepartner.in — asking for franchisee partnerships.

According to the firm, few people have been selling counterfeit of Realme products such as Realme buds, connectors, wires and so forth.

The original equipment manufacturer (OEM) currently sells its products online via its official website and its other online partners.

