Canindia News

Realme issues warning to users against franchise scam

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

Alarmed at the reports about scamsters offering Realme franchises, the company’s India head Madhav Sheth on Sunday alerted people not to get lured by such schemes.

In a tweet, Sheth mentioned that the company does not charge its franchises any registration or processing fee and asked to report to the local authority on anything suspicious.

“Don’t get lured by scamsters into buying Realme franchises. Be vigilant, cautious, and report to local authorities on anything suspicious. P.S. We don’t charge our franchises any registration/processing fee,” Sheth said.

According to the company, it does not have any policy of taking any registration fee for opening a franchise. The smartphone maker also noted that pertaining mails offering franchises, exclusive service centres or showrooms related mails not generated from reamlne.com server should be treated as fake.

In addition, any individual claiming as a Realme employee asking for money should be reported for practices to the authorities.

Earlier, Realme issued a warning to its users against a fake company website asking for franchisee partnerships.

The smartphone player said that someone has created a website — www.realmepartner.in — asking for franchisee partnerships.

According to the firm, few people have been selling counterfeit of Realme products such as Realme buds, connectors, wires and so forth.

The original equipment manufacturer (OEM) currently sells its products online via its official website and its other online partners.

–IANS

wh/sdr/

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

UK’s Queen Elizabeth II ‘to wait in line’ for Covid vaccine

CanIndia New Wire Service

Virgin Atlantic to begin Pak flight operations on Dec 13

CanIndia New Wire Service

Pak Christian girl killed for rejecting Muslim man’s marriage proposal

CanIndia New Wire Service

PDM heads to meet over long march plan

CanIndia New Wire Service

Nokia 3.4 to launch in India in mid-Dec: Report

CanIndia New Wire Service

18 militants killed in Afghanistan

CanIndia New Wire Service

Seoul’ssocial-distancing rules to be raised to 2nd-highest level

CanIndia New Wire Service

Bolivia rules out re-entering rigid quarantine

CanIndia New Wire Service

How India’s premier cyber agency is fighting evolving threats

CanIndia New Wire Service

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested