Realme sells over 1.3 lakh narzo 20 units in a flash in India

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Realme sold over 1.3 lakh units of its newly-launched narzo 20 smartphone on its first sale in India and the company aims to reach 50 lakh narzo users with the new series launch, Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and Chief Executive Officer, Realme India and Europe, said on Monday.

The narzo 20 series offers performance-oriented smartphones with powerful gaming processors, fast charge and a massive battery.

“With this series we are taking forward our legacy of strong performance and powerful processors which is differentiated from the comprehensive experience of Realme products,” Sheth told IANS.

The narzo 20 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor, a 6000mAh mega battery, a 48MP AI triple camera and a 18W quick charge technology.

Available in 4GB+64 GB and 4GB+128GB variants for Rs 10,499 and Rs 11,499, the device went on its first sale on September 28.

“The response is a testimony to the fact that our product strategy of providing power-centric series for the Young Players has been well accepted,” Sheth said.

Ramping up its popular narzo series keeping the youth in mind, smartphone brand Realme has launched three new devices offering latest processors, fast charging and huge batteries in the India market.

The three devices in the series are narzo 20 Pro with a powerful 65W charging technology, narzo 20 with gaming hardware and a cheaper, entry-level narzo 20A.

The 6.5-inch narzo 20 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor with 48MP AI quad camera, 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display and 4500mAh battery.

The device is available in 6GB+64 GB and 8GB+128GB variants for Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.

The cheaper sibling narzo 20A houses a Snapdragon 665 processor, a massive 5000mAh battery, and a 12MP AI triple camera. Available in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB variants for Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,499, respectively, the device can be purchased on September 30.

Sheth said that while performance-driven smartphones, with leading gaming chipsets, cater to young players, they are also built to satisfy young users who love multitasking, consume all their content on smartphones and want an excellent ownership experience.

“In the gaming language, you can consider strong gaming performance as a BUFF for performance-oriented phones. So, there will always be demand for smartphones with powerful processors and long-lasting performance,” he said.

This year, Realme aims to launch over 50 AIoT and lifestyle products and will launch more than 100 AIoT products next year to benefit the life of the young and build a community for the trendsetting young people to communicate and share.

–IANS

na/