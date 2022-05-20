Global technology brand realme, which recently crossed 10 million of Narzo series cumulative shipments in January 2022 in India, has introduced most affordable smartphones under the narzo series to meet the needs of young players and those looking for high-performance smartphones, the companys top executive said on Friday.

The company first introduced the narzo series in 2020 with the launch of narzo 10 series.

“What we have observed in the last two years is that the way consumers shop has evolved, as have their needs. Smartphones now serve specific purposes in each of our lives. With the gaming community growing, the narzo series has seen huge adoption and recognition — thanks to its powerful processors and unparalleled performance,” Madhav Sheth, CEO realme India, VP, realme and President, realme International Business Group, told IANS.

The company has introduced narzo 50 5G series with two smartphones — narzo 50 5G and narzo 50 Pro 5G.

“The narzo 50 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor; fastest in its segment and is the most affordable smartphone to come with MediaTek Dimensity 920. Paired with the other segment first features, I believe it will be a huge success among the users, just like our other products have been,” Sheth added.

The narzo 50 Pro 5G is the most powerful 5G Gaming mid-ranger and features the fastest 5G processor in the segment, MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G, and comes with a 6.4 inches screen and 90Hz Amoled Display.

It features an in-display fingerprint scanner with heart rate detection and is powered by a massive 5000mAh battery supported by a 33W Dart Charge, allowing users to charge the smartphone up to 50 per cent in just 31 minutes.

“Combined with the 48MP triple camera and an industry-leading Vapor Chamber Cooling System, the narzo 50 Pro 5G becomes a promising product in its segment,” Sheth noted.

realme narzo devices are performance-driven, featuring the most powerful processors and performance at each price segment, which has been treated as ‘Power for young people.’

“Moreover, our narzo series takes our ‘Power Meets Style’ advantage to the next level, with best-in-segment gaming processors, fast charging, and a massive battery and ensures a better experience for the young players,” Sheth told IANS.

Talking about the narzo 50 5G, it is a sleek 5G gaming Ninja that comes with the new-gen MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor, allowing users to experience outstanding performance with 5G.

It comes with a massive 5000mAh battery and a powerful 33W Dart Charge, coupled with a Smart 5G Power saving mode that intelligently senses the surrounding signal environment according to the user’s usage scenario and switches between 4G and 5G, reducing the power consumption for the phone by 30 per cent.

“What makes this phone stand out is the fact that despite being packed with such features, the phone comes in a sleek, 8.1mm thin body and adopts a Kevlar Speed Texture Design,” said the realme executive.

