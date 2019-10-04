Realme X2 Pro set to be launched on Oct 15

Beijing, Oct 8 (IANS) Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has confirmed launch of X2 Pro in Madrid, Spain, on October 15, news portal GizmoChina reported on Monday.

The smartphone would have dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, the company recently revealed through a tweet posted by its European account. It will also deliver certified Hi-Res sound quality.

X2 Pro also be Realme’s first device to feature a 90Hz display and will come with 50W VOOC fast-charging tech. It will sport a 64MP quad camera setup on the back.

The quad camera system will also include a telephoto lens to support 20x hybrid zoom and retain the 8MP ultrawide angle camera, which will let you capture macro shots, but the field of view (FOV) is down from 119 to 115 degrees.

The device is also expected to support 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology.

