Realme X2 to have 4,000 mAh battery; launch on Sept 24

Beijing, Sep 21 (IANS) Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has confirmed that ‘X2’, powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 30W VOOC fast-charging technology would be launched in China on September 24.

It also shared a poster of X2’s rear design on Chinese social network Weibo.

The post confirms the device will have 64MP main camera as seen on the Realme XT, with a 32MP front-facing camera, GizmoChina reported.

The device is expected to come in two different RAM and storage options with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Realme Chief Marketing Officer Xu Qi Chase also posted an image on his Weibo account revealing that the phone will be available in at least two colour variants.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone is likely to feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with the in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone would run on Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 custom skin on top. Connectivity features could include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C.

